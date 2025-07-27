Video of Daddy Lumba, his wife and thier son

Following the tragic death of Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, a touching old video of the late musician, his beloved wife Odo Broni, and their son has resurfaced online and stirred strong emotions amongst fans.

The nostalgic footage, which has gone viral on social media, captures the family’s arrival at the Kotoka International Airport from an undisclosed trip abroad.

In the video, Daddy Lumba and Odo Broni were both dressed in stylish matching black tracksuits.

They were filmed walking through the arrival terminal, closely surrounded by paparazzi and admirers who had recognised the iconic singer.

The couple appeared relaxed and united, with Odo Broni gently carrying their son on her shoulder.

This video shows a rare and intimate glimpse into the private life of one of Ghana’s most revered musicians.

The late highlife maestro, known for guarding his family life from the public eye, appeared calm and appreciative as he navigated through the airport crowd with his family by his side.



The resurfaced video has touched the hearts of many, with fans describing it as both beautiful and heartbreaking.

One user on Facebook wrote:



“Watching this video after his death breaks me. He looked so peaceful and happy with his family. Rest well, legend.”

Another commented:



“Odo Broni really stood by him. You can see the love and bond in that video. May God comfort her and the family.”

