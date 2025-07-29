type here...
Video of Daddy Lumba taking his medication inside the studio

By Armani Brooklyn
An emotional and previously unseen video of the late highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, has surfaced online and stirred a wave of nostalgia and sorrow among Ghanaians and music lovers across the world.

The touching footage was shared by renowned Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer, Appietus, who worked closely with the iconic musician throughout his career.

The video, which was made inside Appietus’ music studio, showed Daddy Lumba taking his medication mid-session of a studio recording

One of the individuals present in the studio is seen handing him the medicine, which he received to take later.

The video was recorded during the production of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s 2016 campaign song, a project that saw Lumba lend his legendary voice and influence to the political space.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with many fans expressing admiration for the late musician’s resilience, dedication, and passion for music.

Daddy Lumba, known privately as Charles Kwadwo Fosu, passed away last Saturday.

He left behind a remarkable legacy that will last for thousands of years.

He is celebrated for his timeless music, unique voice, and unmatched contribution to Ghana’s music industry.

