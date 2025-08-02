type here...
Video of Daddy Lumba’s 10 children

By Armani Brooklyn
Daddy Lumbas children

Contrary to earlier reports that the late highlife legend had seven children, it has now been confirmed by close family sources that the iconic musician fathered ten children in total.

A trending video on social media has captured the emotional moment all the ten children of the late star lined up to greet dignitaries and sympathisers who had visited the family to pay their respects.

Leading the group of grieving children was Calvin Kwadwo Fosu, Daddy Lumba’s firstborn son, who has been at the forefront of funeral activities since news of his father’s passing broke.

Daddy Lumba

According to confirmed details, Daddy Lumba (Charles Kwadwo Fosu) shared four children with his first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

The celebrated highlife musician also had three children with his second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni.

The remaining three children are from other partners, whose identities have not yet been made public.

The revelation of the full number of his children comes as part of the ongoing funeral rites, which have drawn widespread attention from fans, political leaders, celebrities, and the general public.

