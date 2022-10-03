- Advertisement -

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has courted attention on the internet for the umpteenth time with her strange prayers and behaviour inside a radio studio.

In this video that has raised concerns about the mental well-being of the renowned gospel singer, she was seated in a chair with her leg resting on a table and shouting strangely on top of her voice accompanied by timed claps.

READ ALSO: Diana Asamoah shows off an Israeli man claim that’s her husband

This is not the first time Diana Asamoah has shared a video of herself captured by the Holy Spirit and exalting the name of the Lord in the process but this particular footage appears quite bizarre because she was behaving unnaturally.

Some social media users have suggested that she’s having a tough time because just weeks ago, her management for 20 years parted ways with her – She and her management spoke behind the scenes to amicably settle the dispute and are now back together but it’s evident all is not well out of the sight of the public.

READ ALSO: Diana Asamoah replies FRIMPRINCE Music Productions

Watch the video below to know more…

Some reactions from social media users are;

i_am_benjylamps – Prayers mu Pro Max ??

airquah__adepa – Please we are back from Israel wai…we got baptized in river Jordan ??nti fresh anointing nkoaa???

mhame_akosua – ????????????

theleviteglorishia – No wonder kumchacha said she’s bipolar and depressed ???

goldielooks_clotheline – Your person just came back from Jordan where she was baptized in the river,then the heavens opened and a dove appeared and said “this’s my beloved slay mama in whom I’m well pleased” ????

gustro0508 – ????????eeeeeeeeeiiiiiiii

READ ALSO: Diana Asamoah begs Otumfuo to organize Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in Kumasi

yhawa_painkiller12 – Eiiiii??

radar.chan.58 – She is drink

nanaamaowusunyarko – I thought the Bible said when you are praying hide yourself in a room do not let everyone see you? Who is she trying to impress? Hmmmmm ay3 cridicalllllllll????

amasika_asenso – She is lost in spirit…???

tillyhearts – Hehehehe

aku_gertrude_ – She is deep in the spirit

natural_skincare_gh – In the spirit oh Lowd ?