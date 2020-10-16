- Advertisement -

Kwame Owusu Fordjour alias Dr. UN seem not too much worried about his arrest today at the premises of Hello FM as a video of him looking very happy whiles in police cells has surfaced.

The alleged conman is evidently enjoying his new ‘home’ and the fame that has come with it. You can tell form how his face is brightened with smiles that he doesn’t give a hoot about the police and those who called for his arrest.

In the video, Dr UN was seen already acquainted with the inmates. Surprisingly, his popularity had reached the cell where he is seen being hailed by his colleagues who are also behind bars.

Ghpage moments ago reported about the arrest DR UN. He was picked up at the premises of Kumasi-based Hello FM by Police who claim he has escaped court for several years after he was granted bail.

According to information available, his arrest comes on the background of the scam of an award he has been organizing that he also has been affiliating to the United Nations.

Dr UN is remanded into custody for 2 weeks by the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court for failing to appear before court on so many occasions.

He was recently in the news for organizing fake awards show where he gave out some awards to the likes of Sarkodie, D-Black, Berla Mundi, Chairman Wontumi etc.

Days after this, it was discovered that Dr. UN is fake and has been scamming people for over 25 years now.