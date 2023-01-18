type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentVideo of drunk Afia Schwarzenegger partying hard at Nhyiraba Kojo’s club
Entertainment

Video of drunk Afia Schwarzenegger partying hard at Nhyiraba Kojo’s club

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Controversial socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has been spotted in a new video partying like there’s no tomorrow despite claiming to be critically ill.

The embattled actress cum comedienne is currently in a legal tussle with Ghanaian politician Bernad Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman, after the latter sued her for defamation.

On many occasions, Afia Schwar has failed to show up in court with the excuse of being unwell, among others to avoid serving a 10-day jail term after being found guilty of contempt by a Tema High Court in December.

Despite claiming to be sick and immobile with a leg injury, she appeared in court on Tuesday clad in a black attire as she marked the first death anniversary of her late father.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Priot to coming to court, Afia Schwarzenegger began the day solemnly with a sad post indicating how she missed her dad.

She followed up with a few other photos to show that she had visited her father’s grave to perform some private activities.

Just when her fans thought she was done for the day, Afia checked into Nhyiraba Kojo’s nightclub at Spintex later in the night to get wasted.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, a tipsy Afia is seen dancing and misbehaving at the club as the effect of the alcohol began setting in.

Watch the video below

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, January 18, 2023
    Accra
    broken clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    2.6mph
    66 %
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News