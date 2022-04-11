type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Video of Efya smoking goes viral

By Armani Brooklyn
Efya
A rare video of Ghanaian award-winning songstress professionally known as Efya has surfaced on the internet and gone viral in the process.

In the video, the 33-year-old female vocalist was recorded smoking her lungs out like a heavily depressed person.

This video has shocked many of her fans because a lot of them never imagined that their music idol is a habitual smoker.

Apparently, the video was recorded a few hours before her 33rd birthday when she was hanging out with a couple of her friends she had hosted in her mother’s plush mansion.

Many social media users have hilariously asserted that Efya can compete with the late Bob Marley in a smoking competition.

Meanwhile, it was been rumoured just a few days ago that Efya was pregnant but she has refuted the wild claims by sharing new pictures of herself wearing fitting dresses.

    Source:GHpage

