Video of Emelia Brobbey twerking on Fiifi Pratt get netizens talking

A video fast trending on social media sees two top media personalities in a ‘carnal’ mood that has got netizens talking because this is very unusual of them.

In the video, Kumawood star Actress/Presenter Emelia Brobbey is captured giving her huge backside to ace broadcast journalist and Afrojoint Show host Fiifi Pratt to grind as she also twerks on him.

The businesswoman/actress who was a guest on Fiifi Pratt show on Kingdom Fm dubbed ‘Afro Joint’ jumped on the dancefloor with the host just after the interview to give him some hot ‘appetizer’.

The video after surfacing online has got some Ghanaian Netizens reacting in shock as they least expected the actress to do that. Read some few comments here;

In other news, Emelia Brobbey has shared her journey from being an agriculture science and Ghanaian language teacher to a successful actress in the industry.

According to her in an interview, she is a qualified teacher who had her certificate from Kibi Presby training college after which she was posted to Obuasi JHS complex where she was teaching Ghanaian language and Agricultural science.

On how she ended up being an actress she started that it all started when some actors, actresses and movie producers had come to Akim Oda on their way to the burial of the late Bob Santo at a different Akim town.

Emelia explained that since she was coming from Akim Oda she standing in front of her house when she saw them and approached an actor in the person of Daniel Adeleye and told him she wanted to act.

She was told to come to Kumasi and since the distance from Obuasi to Kumasi was short, she went for her first audtion that got her a role in a movie titled Tribal War.

According to her, after her first movie role she was going out of the class and asking for permission too much to shoot movies so she decided to write to GES telling them she was no more on the field so they stopped paying her.

Emelia Brobbey went on to state that she relocated to Kumasi and found a private school to teach and since it was in town she could move out to the class to shoot.

It got to a time where she realized she was wasting the kids time and it was time for her to choose one thing between the two of which she opted for acting even though it wasn’t paying by that time.

