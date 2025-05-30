type here...
Video of Ezeani spraying money in public

By Armani Brooklyn
Ezeani

Barely days after being exposed for attempting to use a young girl for money rituals, controversial Nigerian native doctor and millionaire, Ezeani, popularly known as “E Dey Play, E Dey Show”, is once again making headlines.

This time around, he’s trending for his flamboyant display of wealth at a wedding ceremony.

An old video that has resurfaced on social media captures Ezeani in an all-white traditional attire spraying massive bundles of cash on a newlywed couple during their reception.

In the video, Ezeani is seen rising from his high table, walking confidently to the dance floor where the bride and groom were dancing, and lavishly threw naira notes into the air while music played in the background.

Enugu native doctor & millionaire busted for money rituals

Nigeria – Community members of Enugu State have discovered soakaway pits filled with dead bodies of people, including pregnant women and children in the compound of a native doctor simply identified as Ezeani.

As reported, this millionaire native doctor kidnaps and buries them alive for ritual.

In a viral video that has taken over social media trends, one of the shocked community members recounted the horror.

He said;

“We have caught the killers. They kill people. People’s dead bodies are full inside here. They have killed a lot of people.”

“We just rescued a 13-year-old child who they wanted to use for rituals,” one of the community members said in the video,” the man said. READ FULL STORY HERE

