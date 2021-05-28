type here...
GhPageNewsVideo of Ghana Fire Service personnel arriving in taxi to fight fire...
News

Video of Ghana Fire Service personnel arriving in taxi to fight fire goes viral

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

A video of a fire outbreak has brought the Ghana Fire Service to ridicule after a team of firefighters arrived at the scene in a taxi with fire extinguishers to put out a fire burning a whole house.

The incident reportedly happened at Akyem Begoro in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

A building had caught fire in the absence of the owner as residents drew near to help douse the fire with buckets of water and sand.

The fire service department in the Eastern Region was subsequently contacted for support and to the surprise of many, the fire personnel reported to the scene in a speeding taxi with cans of fire extinguishers.

According to residents, the fire tender of the Fire Service in the area has broken down for about a week, hence, using a taxi as an alternative means of transport and fire extinguishers to battle the fire.

Watch video below

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, May 28, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
3.2mph
20 %
Fri
84 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News