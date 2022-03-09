type here...
Video of Ghanaian plus-sized man diving into pool and landing awkwardly to impress lady goes viral

By Albert

A video has been circulating on the internet that gives a rather funny account of a man diving into a pool to impress a lady.

The plus-sized man stood on a pillar adjacent to the pool and took a huge risk by diving into the pool.

With his size coupled with the height he stood on and the distance between the pool and himself, it resulted in an awkward landing when he jumped.

Although the video has erupted laughter, the man could be seen whirling in pain due to the awkward landing. His size and the distance did him no good as his landing was a very dangerous one.

