Video of Ghanaian teacher feeding her students while dancing trends; Ghanaians react

A video of a beautiful female Ghanaian teacher named Bariku Malik feeding her kid students has popped up online.

In the video, one could see the young vibrant teacher feeding her kid students.

Joyfully, the teacher while feeding the kid students could be seen showing her dancing skills as the students use objects to hit the tables to give a sound.

Reacting to the video, Ghanaians have praised the young female teacher for doing the teaching work the best way she could, despite claims that the teaching job is not a good job.

One netizen wrote, “Kudos to her for going above and beyond”.