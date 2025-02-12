type here...
Entertainment

Video Of Fufu Seller Urinating Into The Food She Sells Trends

By Mzta Churchill

An extremely funny but disturbing video has surfaced across social media platforms.

The video that features a presumably “Fufu” Seller had gotten netizens talking on social media.

In the video, one could see the “fufu” Seller doing what many have termed unusual and unhygienic.

The “fufu” Seller, after she had prepared the food and was about to convey it to the food joint was seen urinating into the food.

After she was done urinating into the food, the woman was seen busily stirring the food so that the urinal and the food could be mixed.

After that was done, she conveyed the food to the food joint after which buyers formed a long queue and bought it.

In response to this, her customers could not tolerate the woman’s behavior and they destroyed her food joint.

Meanwhile, it is still unknown what triggered the woman to do such.

it is however noted that the incident happened in Nigeria.

