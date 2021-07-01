- Advertisement -

Some Ghanaians on social media have expressed shock and disappointment in the fishing ministry over a new video that has found its way to social media.

Since the Akufo-Addo led administration came to power, a lot of Ghanaians are of the view that they have misplaced priorities.

This new video sighted on social media seems to have justified the comment by some of the people who are against the government and its way of handling stuff.

The video which has found its way to social media sees some chiefs in the company of the Minister of fisheries Hon Hawa Koomson having a ceremony to end the fishing season of the fishing industry.

That aside the Minister Hawa Koomson was seen with a big key which she turned indicating that she has locked the sea for all fishing activities.

Read some comments below:

elikemkumordzie: “?? jokes ?. And it’s actually sad”

aakosua_vee: “?????????? jokers”

cbannermanwilliams.cb: “Ahhhhhh again…pls any season why da sea is locked”

nanaop_gh: “Nti where is the padlock, herrrr agoro paa dey dema eyes top too much”

easy_6070: “Eiiìiii so do we have any right thinking leaders at all????? century we still have people thinking like this hmmm”

beyond__beauty_gh: “????????????? whose idea was this hmmmm”

Xander Haiz: “Ntsi bibinyi kuraa b3y3 d3n w) wiase? ???”

Joseph Otoo: “Eiish ntsi Ghana, the leaders are they serious with anything at all”

Paa Kwaw Mensah Honny: “Omg waste of academic brain…. Gyimiiii saaaaaaa na Yesu Aba”

Kukuwa Vroom: “Am even ashamed of this country like wat did we do to deserve such problematic leader’s koraaa eeii hard ooo buh still #GODNOGOSHAMEUS”

Citizen OB: “She’s a cabinet minister ooooooo, her decisions are key with regards spending of your money . ????????????”

Emmanuel Dabarah: “Ghana de3 concert nkoaa”