Social media users, most especially the die-hard fans of singer Gyakie are currently drooling over a heartwarming video of the singer’s mother that has gone viral on the internet.

This video was made inside the mighty mansion of Gyakie’s aunt who is celebrating her birthday today.

Apparently, many social media users expected Gyakie’s mother to be an old woman looking at the female vocalist’s age but they received the shock of their lives after watching this video.

Although Mrs Miraim Acheampong is in her early 50s but she still looks much younger and more beautiful considering her advanced age.

Gyakie is the daughter of veteran Ghanaian Highlife musician Nana Acheampong. She took after her father who has made an enviable name for himself as far as the Ghana music industry is concerned.