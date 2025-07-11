Video of Hawa Koomson using pepper spray on her attackers

Former Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has publicly addressed the assault she suffered during the recent parliamentary election rerun at the Ablekuma North Constituency.

According to her, the incident was a targeted attack by individuals she claims were affiliated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking in an interview following the chaos that marred the electoral process at the St. Peter’s Society Methodist Church polling station in Odorkor, Madam Koomson confirmed that she was physically assaulted.

According to her account, the chaos began when a group of unidentified men arrived at the polling station in a pickup truck and on motorbikes.

She claims it was purposely to cause panic among voters and officials.

Despite observing the electoral process without causing any panic, she noticed that the macho men were aggressively approaching her and started attacking her and her men.

However, a video from the incident that has surfaced on social media shows how Madam Koomson initially attempted to use pepper spray to ward off the attackers but was overwhelmed and subsequently beaten.