type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Video of Hawa Koomson using pepper spray on her attackers

By Armani Brooklyn
Hawa Koomson

Former Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has publicly addressed the assault she suffered during the recent parliamentary election rerun at the Ablekuma North Constituency.

According to her, the incident was a targeted attack by individuals she claims were affiliated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking in an interview following the chaos that marred the electoral process at the St. Peter’s Society Methodist Church polling station in Odorkor, Madam Koomson confirmed that she was physically assaulted.

Subscribe to watch new videos

According to her account, the chaos began when a group of unidentified men arrived at the polling station in a pickup truck and on motorbikes.

She claims it was purposely to cause panic among voters and officials.

Despite observing the electoral process without causing any panic, she noticed that the macho men were aggressively approaching her and started attacking her and her men.

However, a video from the incident that has surfaced on social media shows how Madam Koomson initially attempted to use pepper spray to ward off the attackers but was overwhelmed and subsequently beaten.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Olowookere Michael

Police officer filmed beating his wife

Patrick Tetteh

Photos of Patrick Tetteh

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, July 11, 2025
24.9 C
Accra

Also Read

Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

Mr. Ehigie

Girlfriend cuts off boyfriend’s manhood for having long hours of intercourse with her

Boyfriend and Girlfriend

3 Nigerian nationals kill Ghanaian taxi driver

Patrick Tetteh

Videos from the Adawonmase bullion van accident surfaces

Adawonmase bullion van accident

Video of Bright; The guy who owed Stephen King Amoah surfaces

Bright Stephen King Amoah 1
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways