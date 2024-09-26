#Freetheyouth is still trending on social media and videos have surfaced on how the police arrested some of the protesters during the recent ReoccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

The Ghana Police Service in their statement disclosed that they arrested the protesters for destroying public properties amongst other things.

Well, a video showing how Ama Governor and other protesters were arrested during the peaceful demonstration is on social media with people asking the police how they came by their statement.

In the video, some of the alleged protesters were standing on the pavement around the 37 Hospital having their conversation and watching what was happening without attacking the police.

Some others were going about with their normal thing without having any interaction with the police.

The police in large numbers moved straight to them, created an arc and arrested them for allegedly causing a disturbance and destroying public property.

Watch the video below: