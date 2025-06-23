Video of how Tamale newlyweds died in a gory accident

A tragic accident on the Gurugu road has claimed the lives of a newly married couple, just hours after their wedding ceremony.

The heartbreaking incident occurred on Sunday night, June 22, at approximately 11:00 PM.

The couple, whose names have not yet been officially released, had tied the knot earlier that afternoon in a joyous celebration attended by friends, family, and well-wishers.

According to a relative of the deceased groom who spoke exclusively to newsmen, the ceremony was filled with happiness and relief, especially for the groom who, he noted, had “struggled to find a wife in recent times.”

Tragically, while riding a motorcycle from the family house where the wedding took place to the groom’s rented apartment in Gurugu, the couple was involved in a fatal accident.

Details surrounding the alleges the couple was hit by an unregistered vehicle driven by a group of Nigerian nationals, who fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Their bodies weree transported and deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) Morgue around 2:50 AM on Monday morning.

