type here...
News

Video of how Tamale newlyweds died in a gory accident

By Armani Brooklyn
Tamale Accident

A tragic accident on the Gurugu road has claimed the lives of a newly married couple, just hours after their wedding ceremony.

The heartbreaking incident occurred on Sunday night, June 22, at approximately 11:00 PM.

The couple, whose names have not yet been officially released, had tied the knot earlier that afternoon in a joyous celebration attended by friends, family, and well-wishers.

READ ALSO: Tamale: Newlywed couple die in an accident

Tamale Accident

According to a relative of the deceased groom who spoke exclusively to newsmen, the ceremony was filled with happiness and relief, especially for the groom who, he noted, had “struggled to find a wife in recent times.”

Tragically, while riding a motorcycle from the family house where the wedding took place to the groom’s rented apartment in Gurugu, the couple was involved in a fatal accident.

Details surrounding the alleges the couple was hit by an unregistered vehicle driven by a group of Nigerian nationals, who fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Their bodies weree transported and deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) Morgue around 2:50 AM on Monday morning.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: Photos of Dutchess Dior

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Guy crying Aeroplane

Man laments as lady he sponsord abroad files for divorce

Tamale Accident

Tamale: Newlywed couple die in an accident

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, June 23, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Photos of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior

Video of the argument that led to the unaliving of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior and Frenchman

Meet all the 7 biological children of Otumfour Osei Tutu II

The children of Otumfour Osei Tutu II

Video of another man chopping Balthazar’s wife wotowoto pops up

Balthazar-Ebang-Engonga-wife-leak

Ifeoluwa Akinwunmi arrested

Ifeoluwa Akinwunmi
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways