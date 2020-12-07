Video of John Dumelo restless as results are being counted hits social media

One constituency in this year’s general election that has gotten attention is no other than Ayawaso West Wuogon where actor John Dumelo representing the NDC is battling it out with the Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

The elections are over and counting is currently ongoing in almost all the polling stations around the country.

A video of John Dumelo feeling looking restless as the results are being counted has surfaced on social media.

In the video, the actor could be seen witness the counting before he finally walked out to sit somewhere.

The results from Ayawaso West Wuogon are still trickling in.

The results from Ayawaso West Wuogon are still trickling in.