type here...
GhPageEntertainmentVideo of Jordan visibly unhappy and in a conversation with Kwesi Appiah...
Entertainment

Video of Jordan visibly unhappy and in a conversation with Kwesi Appiah hits social media

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Jordan-Ayew-and-Kwesi-Appiah
Jordan-Ayew-and-Kwesi-Appiah

Blackstars skipper Jordan Ayew after the goalless draw yesterday in the match against Sudan has been captured on tape having a conversation with coach Kwesi Appiah.

The National Football Team once again failed to revive the dying spirit of fans after they were held to a goalless draw against Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

After the match, several videos surfaced online. One that caught the attention of many was the one involving Jordan Ayew conversing with former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, now the national team coach for Sudan.

From the video, one could see that Jordan wasn’t happy with something and was complaining to Coach Kwesi Appiah who also tried his best to comfort the footballer.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, October 11, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
77.5 ° F
77.5 °
77.5 °
86 %
2.1mph
94 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
83 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways