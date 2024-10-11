Blackstars skipper Jordan Ayew after the goalless draw yesterday in the match against Sudan has been captured on tape having a conversation with coach Kwesi Appiah.

The National Football Team once again failed to revive the dying spirit of fans after they were held to a goalless draw against Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

After the match, several videos surfaced online. One that caught the attention of many was the one involving Jordan Ayew conversing with former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, now the national team coach for Sudan.

From the video, one could see that Jordan wasn’t happy with something and was complaining to Coach Kwesi Appiah who also tried his best to comfort the footballer.

Watch the video below: