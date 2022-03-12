Video of Korra Obidi and her husband Justin Dean arguing heatedly in their daughter’s presence surfaces

- Advertisement -

While the public saw the intimate event on Instagram, Justin Dean went on live stream to confront his wife, Korra Obidi.

The doctor went on Instagram Live to discuss his marriage crisis after recently announcing that he is divorcing his wife due to “narcissism, adultery, and lack of accountability.”

He walks into a room where Korra is and confronts her while live streaming.

“Why am I doing what? Repeat it,” Justin says to Korra.

Korra, who is in bed, lifts her head and says to Justin: “I was literally naked.”

Her husband responds: “But you’re not now.”

“I was naked,” she repeated.

He replied: “But you’re not now. Repeat what you said.

“Why are you doing this?” Korra asks her husband.

Justin continues challenging her to “repeat it” but Korra ignores and lays back down.

Their first daughter starts calling her father at this point, and he stops confronting his wife.

Korra and Justin received their second kid a week ago, and everything looked well until Justin announced on Instagram two nights ago, March 9, that he is divorcing Korra.

