type here...
GhPagePoliticsVideo of Kwame Nkrumah promising one man one house surfaces
Politics

Video of Kwame Nkrumah promising one man one house surfaces

By Qwame Benedict
Video of Kwame Nkrumah promising one man one house surfaces
Kwame Nkrumah
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian current president Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo in the build-up to the 2016 elections announced that he was going to give every constituency one million dollars and one village, one dam.

This comment from the then-presidential aspirant brought up the mantra of “1 district 1 factory and 1 constituency I dam”

We all thought he was the first person in the history of the countries politics to promise citizens such juicy offers.

A 62-year-old video from 1959 is currently gathering reactions on social media after it was shared on Twitter, as it shows a powerful message from Ghana’s first president.

Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah was shown in the film speaking to a crowd of Ghanaian workers, promising that each person will receive a house and a car.

The crowd could be heard applauding for their president, but they appeared to be in a state of bewilderment, prompting Nkrumah to repeat what he was saying in order for his message to sink deep into their hearts.

Watch the video below:

President Kwame Nkrumah was unconstitutionally ousted from office through a military coup with the code name ”Operation Cold Chop” launched by the National Liberation Council (NLC) on February 24, 1966.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, August 27, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
1.9mph
75 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
77 °
Tue
79 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News