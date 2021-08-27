- Advertisement -

Ghanaian current president Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo in the build-up to the 2016 elections announced that he was going to give every constituency one million dollars and one village, one dam.

This comment from the then-presidential aspirant brought up the mantra of “1 district 1 factory and 1 constituency I dam”

We all thought he was the first person in the history of the countries politics to promise citizens such juicy offers.

A 62-year-old video from 1959 is currently gathering reactions on social media after it was shared on Twitter, as it shows a powerful message from Ghana’s first president.

Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah was shown in the film speaking to a crowd of Ghanaian workers, promising that each person will receive a house and a car.

The crowd could be heard applauding for their president, but they appeared to be in a state of bewilderment, prompting Nkrumah to repeat what he was saying in order for his message to sink deep into their hearts.

Watch the video below:

President Kwame Nkrumah was unconstitutionally ousted from office through a military coup with the code name ”Operation Cold Chop” launched by the National Liberation Council (NLC) on February 24, 1966.