Video of ladies tightening their vajayjays with sophisticated machines causes stir

A new video that has given rise to a hot conversation piece on various social media platforms captures a set of ladies undergoing an enhanced method to tighten their vaginas.
As seen in the fast-trending video, one of the ladies was laid on the hospital bed while the ‘physician’ operated on her.
Unlike the traditional method of using herbs and other natural substances to keep the vagina clean and also tight, this new method uses sophisticated machines.
READ ALSO: Shocker: Stephanie reveals at what age she discovered her vajayjay and had her first sexual intercourse
According to sources, this new device works like magic and gives instant results, unlike the traditional method which takes months.
This new method of tightening the vagina will become a norm just like BBL.
Watch the video below to know more…
READ ALSO: Bedroom CCTV captures married woman sending snaps of her vajayjay to her young lover while sleeping next to her husband and their baby
Below are some of the comments from shocked social media users who have come across the video…
READ ALSO: Your husband loves my vajayjay – Abena Korkor mocks Victoria Lebene