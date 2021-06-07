- Advertisement -

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) members are still in disbelief following the sudden demise of its founder and leader T.B Joshua.

A video of late former Ghanaian President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills delivering a sermon at the headquarters of SCOAN in the presence of the now late T.B Joshua.

In the sermon of Atta Mills, he urged that everyone whom he always refers to as his brothers and sisters to help one another at any given time.

He continued that we need to hold each other’s hands to be able to achieve great stuff together and not forget to give praise to the almighty God.

He said: “There is strength in sharing views and ideas with like-minded people. My brothers and sisters, we’re all the same children of God. Let’s help one another, let’s hold each other’s hands, and whatever happens to us, let’s give praise to the almighty God”

May their souls rest in the bossom of the Lord.