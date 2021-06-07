type here...
GhPageNewsVideo of late Atta Mills delivering a sermon at T.B Joshua's Church...
News

Video of late Atta Mills delivering a sermon at T.B Joshua’s Church surfaces

By Qwame Benedict
Video of late Atta Mills delivering a sermon at T.B Joshua's Church surfaces
Atta mills and T.B Joshua
- Advertisement -

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) members are still in disbelief following the sudden demise of its founder and leader T.B Joshua.

A video of late former Ghanaian President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills delivering a sermon at the headquarters of SCOAN in the presence of the now late T.B Joshua.

In the sermon of Atta Mills, he urged that everyone whom he always refers to as his brothers and sisters to help one another at any given time.

He continued that we need to hold each other’s hands to be able to achieve great stuff together and not forget to give praise to the almighty God.

He said: “There is strength in sharing views and ideas with like-minded people. My brothers and sisters, we’re all the same children of God. Let’s help one another, let’s hold each other’s hands, and whatever happens to us, let’s give praise to the almighty God”

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

May their souls rest in the bossom of the Lord.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, June 7, 2021
Accra
light rain
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
70 %
1.9mph
40 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News