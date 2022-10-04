type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentVideo of late Ekow Blankson at the hospital surfaces
Entertainment

Video of late Ekow Blankson at the hospital surfaces

By Armani Brooklyn
Video of late Ekow Blankson at the hospital surfaces
- Advertisement -

The hearts of many Ghanaian movie lovers got shattered yesterday after the death of veteran actor Ekow Blankson was announced on the internet and the traditional media.

The actor and businessman was pronounced dead by doctors yesterday after suffering a short-term illness which is yet to be known.

Alot of movie and music stars have since dropped their condolences messages to the bereaved family.

A sad video that captured the last moment of the actor before he kicked the bucket has surfaced on the internet and left netizens in tears in the process.

READ ALSO: Veteran Ghanaian actor Ekow Blankson dies

In this video, the celebrated actor was seen filming a nurse at the hospital when he arrived for his check-up.

The late actor was heard asking the nurse in the video whether or not he was indeed at the hospital or not

The nurse answered in the affirmative YES! Unfortunately, that was the last video he was making as a living being.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

May his soul rest in perfect peace!

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, October 4, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    74 %
    3.5mph
    40 %
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    81 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News