The hearts of many Ghanaian movie lovers got shattered yesterday after the death of veteran actor Ekow Blankson was announced on the internet and the traditional media.

The actor and businessman was pronounced dead by doctors yesterday after suffering a short-term illness which is yet to be known.

Alot of movie and music stars have since dropped their condolences messages to the bereaved family.

A sad video that captured the last moment of the actor before he kicked the bucket has surfaced on the internet and left netizens in tears in the process.

In this video, the celebrated actor was seen filming a nurse at the hospital when he arrived for his check-up.

The late actor was heard asking the nurse in the video whether or not he was indeed at the hospital or not

The nurse answered in the affirmative YES! Unfortunately, that was the last video he was making as a living being.

Watch the video below to know more…

May his soul rest in perfect peace!