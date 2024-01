- Advertisement -

Mohammed Kudus sent Ghana to a frenzy when he scored in the second minute of injury time after the first 45 minutes had ended (45+2) to secure Ghana an early lead.

He received a pass on the edge of the Egypt penalty area where he unleashed a powerful shot which beat the Egyptian goalkeeper El Shenawy.

A video of the goal has popped up online, stirring excitement among Ghanaians.

