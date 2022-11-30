- Advertisement -

Mohammed Kudus has earned the praises of Ghanaians after a starring performance in Ghana’s game against South Korea.

The Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Eredivisie club Ajax and the Ghana national team gave the Black Stars a win in the last minutes of the game.

The brace from the player gave Ghana a good ending at a time the match had become a level peg and pressure was mounted on the Black Stars.

Kudus’s performance is the talk of the town after the match. He is highly praised on social media as well.

It is in this light that a lot of Ghanaian ladies have offered themselves as a ‘Thank You’ package to Mohammed Kudus for a good job done.

In some viral recordings, these ladies can be heard begging Kudus to send them his location because they are ready to go over for him to chop them

According to these ladies, the goal from Kudus has made them fall for him and as such would want to offer free sex.

However, the dreamy idea of being in the arms of Kudus has been cut short after many Ghanaian ladies were left heartbroken when a video of Kudus hanging out with a lady and a kid popped up on social media.

Given how happy he was in the video, many have assumed that the woman is definitely his partner.

Watch the video below to know more…

