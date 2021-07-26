Video of music producer Sugar Tone looking wretched and miserable pops up

type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Sugar Tone
Sugar Tone was one of the prominent music producers in the early to mid-2000s producing some of the biggest hits of the time.

Among the songs he produced were Bandana’s (now Shatta Wale) Moko Ho, Daseebre Gyamenah’s Settei, Reggie Zippy’s Virgin and For Sale, and many more.

For someone with such a profile, one would think Sugar Tone will be living a very decent life even after going off the radar.

But that has not been the case for Sugar Tone who was also known as ST.

For him, life has been tough and unpleasant. A video has popped up on social media showing the veteran music producer is living like a destitute.

In the video, Sugar Tone is seen drunken to stupor and lying by the roadside at an unknown location.

According to a commentator in the video, the drunkenness state had become the life of Sugar Tone.

He thus asked Shatta Wale and other artistes who worked with the producer to come to his aid.

Source:Ghpage

