Video of Naa Korshie's birthday party hits online
Entertainment

Video of Naa Korshie’s birthday party hits online

By Qwame Benedict
Video of Naa Korshie's birthday party hits online
Naa Korshie and James
Naa Korshie who happens to be the girlfriend of Afia Schwarzenegger’s son James despite the rejection from the controversial presenter celebrated her birthday recently.

The beautiful lady didn’t let the rejection from Afia Schwarzenegger stop her from celebrating ang enjoying the day.

Some friends and families joined her to celebrate the birthday.

In the video which has found its way unto social media, Naa could be seen happily enjoying herself in the company of those that made it to her birthday party.

James was however not captured in the video and we believe he never showed his face at the party of his girlfriend.

Watch the video below;

Ah well, Happy belated birthday to her.

