Video of Nhyiaeso MP grinding a lady in public trends

By Mzta Churchill

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Hon. Stephen Amoah is in the news, trending for the wrong reasons.

The Member of Parliament attended an event, and following the event, he has been trending across social media platforms.

A video has popped up online that features the member of parliament, which has caused an uproar online.

In the video, the Member of Parliament was captured grinding a young beautiful lady from the back.

Reacting to the video, netizens have called for the immediate dismissal of the Member of Parliament.

Guys in France want to eat me & guys in Ghana want to spend my money- beautiful lady says

Empress Gifty visits late mother’s grave after fight with Nana Agradaa

