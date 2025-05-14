Video of Nhyiaeso MP grinding a lady in public trends

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Hon. Stephen Amoah is in the news, trending for the wrong reasons.

The Member of Parliament attended an event, and following the event, he has been trending across social media platforms.

A video has popped up online that features the member of parliament, which has caused an uproar online.

In the video, the Member of Parliament was captured grinding a young beautiful lady from the back.

Reacting to the video, netizens have called for the immediate dismissal of the Member of Parliament.