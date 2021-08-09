Video of nurses being taught how to do the doggy style goes viral

- Advertisement -

A video that has gone viral on social media has shown what happens in the classroom of nurses.

The video reveals a set of nurses being taught how to bend and position their bums to make the doggy style more pleasurable and effortless.

From what we gathered, the video was a demonstration of the act and it was for educational purposes so they can also teach their colleagues when they come out of school.

Watch the video below:

Let’s not forget that some men have ranked Ghanaian nurses as very good in bed and have ranked them ahead of other professions when it comes to bedmatics.

Following the video, some people have also bashed them asking what does doggy have to do with them taking care of the sick adding that no wonder they now perform poorly in their line of duty.