Video of prophetess kissing and seducing her male church members in the name of deliverance trends

A very disturbing video that features a Prophetess and her church members has popped up online.

In the video, one could see the prophetess applying anointing oil on the male church members for reasons best known to her and the church members.

READ ALSO: Two St. Louis’ girls who entered car boot to sneak out of campus to do hookup business caught

Shockingly enough, the Prophetess could be seen seducing and kissing the male church members simultaneously.

Meanwhile, it is yet to uncover where the incident occurred, and what triggered the prophetess to engage in such an evil bedeviling act.