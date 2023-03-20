- Advertisement -

Media Mogul and CEO of EIB Network, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi popularly known as Bola Ray launched his 25 years in the media and entertainment industry in Ghana over the weekends at the plush Alliance Motors office in Airport City.

It was a night of glitz and glamour as dignitaries from Ghana and across the world came together to celebrate Bola Ray.



The dignitaries included the IGP George Akuffo Dampare, Sir Sam Jonah, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, friends from the Corporate world, family as well as friends from the media. Also present was Bola Ray’s adorable wife Dorcas Anokye Adisi.

Some of the dignitaries including the IGP and Sir Sam Jonah took turns to shower praises on Bola Ray for his contribution to the media industry over the past 25 years.

A short video from the ceremony that has since garnered massive reactions on social media captures the moment Serwaa Amihere seductively danced for her boss.

As seen in the video, Serwaa Amihere who rarely makes such advances towards men in public decided to throw decency to the dogs and whine her waist for her boss like a slay queen.

Bola Ray who was enjoying the erotic dance moves from Serwaa can also be seen tightly holding unto the female media personality’s saucy waist.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the video…



100percentghanaian – Mehn, listen here. Is this man married? If so, was his wife there at the party? Faithful married men don’t flirt, cuddle, or hug the way these two did. That was waaaayyyy out of line

thatafricagirlgh – That time was his wife there???? asking for a friend

queennanaash1 – Why I love my religion (Islam) You can’t shake hands with the opposite sex let alone touch them… Eiiii someone’s husband!!! Are well



hawahsalifu3 – The wife will definitely not be comfortable but she has to keep up…some women should just know their boundaries. Disrespectful to the wife…but they will say it’s nothing



yaab.s20 – No matter the relationship you have with your boss and his family, this is wayyyyyyyy to much!

