The video of Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale kneeling to beg former President John Dramani Mahama has finally been released.

This comes after well-known Ghanaian preacher Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh during an interview on GTV Morning show hosted by Kafui Dey revealed that the musician has apologized to the former President.

According to the preacher, he was on a flight from Ghana to London with John Dramani Mahama and Shatta Wale on the journey.

He added that he was sitting when Shatta Wale approached him and asked him to accompany him to see the former President and apologize to him.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh continued that he questioned the musician about what he had to the former President and he stated that he passed some bad comments about him during his tenure as President.

He continued that he agreed to go with Shatta Wale and upon reaching there the “Gringo” hitmaker went on his knees to beg the former President.

The preacher mentioned that he had a video to that effect and would release it to the public.

Well, many people have doubted the story from the preacher but now the video has been released.

Watch the video below: