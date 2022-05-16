type here...
Lifestyle

Video of single ladies crying to God for a husband goes viral

By Armani Brooklyn
Apparently, the “men are scum” mantra only starts and ends on social media because in reality, most single ladies are in dire need of men to wed them.

A hilarious yet serious video that has received mixed reactions from social media users shows a group of desperate single ladies earnestly praying to God for husbands.

The worried ladies can be heard singing their lungs out to God in the bid to get men to marry them because age is clearly catching up with them.

Funny how many people run to God when they need something and then throw Him away once they get it

I’m sure God sent men their way but bad attitude and classism won’t let them see them.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the hilarious comments gathered under the video;

@Mis_silva – Lol. Cool though but I feel this is one of the reasons men misbehave ?. I can’t imagine a gathering of men singing “carry my wife de come my house” but every aboki with e kettle sha????????????????????

@Sheddy_Skills – Go to the next shiloh and see twitter woman that are leaving their best life praying fervently for a husband.

@Leoonezzer – Leave them, let them continue deceiving themselves, just give them some time they will start asking “where have all the good men gone?” After walking all over them years ago with their stilettos.

    Source:GHpage

