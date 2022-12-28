A video of a set of street guys pushing Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s $3 million Bugatti Chiron has surfaced on the internet and some trolls are feasting on it like Christmas Jollof.

This video has consequently caused a massive stir online as many Ghanaians are asking what might be wrong with their pricey car.

Apparently, Dr Osei Kwame Despite who is known for his preference for expensive cars might have encountered a problem with his expensive automobile reason he had to seek assistance from the street guys.

In the viral video, some young able-bodied men stood at the back of the vehicle and were having some deliberations.

After some minutes, the young men tried to push the vehicle but it did not move.

While it is not yet known whether Despite was in the car or it had even developed a fault, the video has triggered reactions among social media users.



Some have opined that he had a fuel shortage whiles the very notorious ones are making fun of him for buying a China-made version of the Bugatti Chiron.

Watch the video below to know more…

