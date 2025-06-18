Video of the argument that led to the unaliving of Dutchess Dior

A devastating case of domestic violence played out in real time on social media just 3 days ago.

A popular influencer and former correctional officer Dutchess Dior was strangled to death by her husband, Shamarcus Jameal Carr in the course of a Facebook live session.

Moments later, Shamarcus reportedly took his own life, bringing their tragic story to a harrowing end.

Dutchess Dior, whose real name is Zaria Khadijah Carr, was a correctional officer in a U.S. prison where she first met Shamarcus, popularly known as “The Frenchman” while he was an inmate.

After his release, the two entered into a romantic relationship and later married.

Dior already had a son from a previous relationship, and she later gave birth to a daughter with Shamarcus.

On the eve of the tragedy, Shamarcus went live on Facebook to expose a torrent of deeply personal and disturbing details about their relationship.

He confessed to infidelity, domestic abuse, and alleged that Dior had cheated with one of his friends.

He claimed they both had contracted STDs and recounted a terrifying incident where Dior reportedly ran naked from their home to a police station to escape his violence.

During the final moments of the live stream, Shamarcus allowed Dior to speak.

She ended her segment with a cryptic remark: “Oh, and I ain’t even told them about Oudie.” His immediate response was “And if you do, you’re going to kill you”.

The Facebook live abruptly ended, and hours later, news broke that Dior had been murdered by Shamarcus, who then died by suicide.

The couple had just welcomed a newborn daughter days before the tragedy.

