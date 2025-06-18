type here...
News

Video of the argument that led to the unaliving of Dutchess Dior

By Armani Brooklyn
Dutchess Dior and Frenchman

A devastating case of domestic violence played out in real time on social media just 3 days ago.

A popular influencer and former correctional officer Dutchess Dior was strangled to death by her husband, Shamarcus Jameal Carr in the course of a Facebook live session.

Moments later, Shamarcus reportedly took his own life, bringing their tragic story to a harrowing end.

Dutchess Dior, whose real name is Zaria Khadijah Carr, was a correctional officer in a U.S. prison where she first met Shamarcus, popularly known as “The Frenchman” while he was an inmate.

After his release, the two entered into a romantic relationship and later married.

Dior already had a son from a previous relationship, and she later gave birth to a daughter with Shamarcus.

On the eve of the tragedy, Shamarcus went live on Facebook to expose a torrent of deeply personal and disturbing details about their relationship.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: Dutchess Dior unalived by her husband

Dutchess Dior 3

He confessed to infidelity, domestic abuse, and alleged that Dior had cheated with one of his friends.

He claimed they both had contracted STDs and recounted a terrifying incident where Dior reportedly ran naked from their home to a police station to escape his violence.

During the final moments of the live stream, Shamarcus allowed Dior to speak.

She ended her segment with a cryptic remark: “Oh, and I ain’t even told them about Oudie.” His immediate response was “And if you do, you’re going to kill you”.

The Facebook live abruptly ended, and hours later, news broke that Dior had been murdered by Shamarcus, who then died by suicide.

The couple had just welcomed a newborn daughter days before the tragedy.

READ ALSO: Hospital worker jailed for kissing patient 9 months after he arrived UK

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

FBI

15 Accra big boys allegedly picked by the FBI

Ex-boyfriend

Ex-boyfriend stabs lady after failed rape attempt

GhPageNews

TODAY

Wednesday, June 18, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Dutchess Dior unalived by her husband

Dutchess Dior

Photos of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior

Ifeoluwa Akinwunmi arrested

Ifeoluwa Akinwunmi

GH Kobby’s father speaks for the first time

Yaa Baby GH Kobby

Husband returns from work to find wife in bed with another man

Cheating wife
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways