Video of the arrest of 1 amongst the 3 Nigerian nationals who killed Ghanaian taxi driver

Ghana Police Service is currently investigating the shocking murder case involving a taxi driver, Patrick Tetteh, who was brutally killed last week after accepting a trip from three Nigerian nationals.

According to initial reports, the three men hired Patrick Tetteh from Prampram, requesting that he drive them to Aflao in the Volta Region.

However, the journey took a deadly turn when the suspects murdered Tetteh at Dzodze, a town near the Ghana-Togo border, before making off with his vehicle.

Thanks to the vigilance and swift coordination of police personnel stationed at various checkpoints, one of the suspects, who was behind the wheel of the stolen taxi, was intercepted and arrested.

The two other suspects are currently on the run.

Sources close to the investigation say the arrested suspect has since confessed to the crime and led authorities to the scene where Patrick Tetteh’s body was discovered.

His cooperation has confirmed early suspicions and further strengthened the ongoing manhunt for the remaining fugitives.

A new update received by us indicates that the arrested individual is currently in police custody at the Prampram Police Station, where further investigations are underway.

A video of the police leading him to cells has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, some residents tried to harm the arrested individual but they were restricted by the police.

