type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsVideo of the lifeless body of the Naija rich man who kidnapped...
News

Video of the lifeless body of the Naija rich man who kidnapped and murdered Afiba Tandoh and her friend

By Armani Brooklyn
Guy marries his biological mother after impregnating her

It has now been confirmed that Mr Andrews Amechi was truly shot to death by the Nigerian Police Force while trying to escape as earlier reported.

The confirmation follows as a video of the lifeless body of Andrews has popped online.

In the video, Andrews’ Benz can also be seen with bullet prints all over it notably the windscreen.

Before his death, Andrew Amaechi Ochekwo was arrested in connection with the disappearance of two friends, Celine Ndudim and Afiba Tandoh.

READ ALSO: Tragic! Decomposed bodies of missing girls found without heads and other body parts

Tragic! Decomposed bodies of missing girls found without heads and other body parts

GhPage earlier reported that Andrew refused to reveal the whereabouts of the two young ladies.

The duo was declared missing after they travelled from Port Harcourt, Rivers State to Aba in Abia State on April 27, 2024, to see Andrew after meeting him on Facebook.

Nigerian activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who confirmed the story said that Andrews was shot dead by vigilantes while being transported to Abuja from Abia State by police operatives.

“He was killed while trying to escape with his car. The whereabouts of Celine and Afiba is still unknown,” he added.

READ ALSO: Clear pictures of the Nigerian rich man who kidnapped and murdered Afiba Tandoh and her friend pop up

Click on the LINK to watch the video of the lifeless body of Andrews Amechi.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, June 6, 2024
Accra
light rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
85 %
1.8mph
92 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways