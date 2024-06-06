Video of the lifeless body of the Naija rich man who kidnapped and murdered Afiba Tandoh and her friend

It has now been confirmed that Mr Andrews Amechi was truly shot to death by the Nigerian Police Force while trying to escape as earlier reported.

The confirmation follows as a video of the lifeless body of Andrews has popped online.

In the video, Andrews’ Benz can also be seen with bullet prints all over it notably the windscreen.

Before his death, Andrew Amaechi Ochekwo was arrested in connection with the disappearance of two friends, Celine Ndudim and Afiba Tandoh.

GhPage earlier reported that Andrew refused to reveal the whereabouts of the two young ladies.

The duo was declared missing after they travelled from Port Harcourt, Rivers State to Aba in Abia State on April 27, 2024, to see Andrew after meeting him on Facebook.

Nigerian activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who confirmed the story said that Andrews was shot dead by vigilantes while being transported to Abuja from Abia State by police operatives.

“He was killed while trying to escape with his car. The whereabouts of Celine and Afiba is still unknown,” he added.

