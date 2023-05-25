Video of the most talked about Empress Lupita’s toilet soup finally lands online

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A video of Empress Lupita’s infamous toilet soup which was exposed by her second child named El Saa has finally landed online.

Recall that during El Saa’s interview with Kofi Adoma just a few days ago, the traumatized 8-year-old boy revealed that his mother sometimes used faces to prepare soup for them to eat.

He explained that his mother and father will defecate inside a bucket and later blend it to prepare a special soup called Evil Soup for them to eat with Banku.

In this fresh viral video, Empress Lupita can be seen adding the blended poopoo to an already-boiled palm oil on a fire.

Empress Lupita who is famously known for her bizarre recipes has since taken over social media trends once again.

Meanwhile, Godpapa The Greatest was arrested yesterday for his alleged involvement in the death of two of his children.

