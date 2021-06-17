- Advertisement -

Ghanaians most especially the family and the Ghana Police Service are mourning the death of Corporal Emmanuel Osei who was shot during the broad day robbery attack in James Town.

Following his untimely death together with the death of another lady who was killed by a stray bullet at the scene, a lot of people have raised a concern about the state of security in the country.

A young woman who some believed is the girlfriend of the dead policeman has shared a video of them spending some nice time together.

In the video, the late policeman could be seen full excitement as he shows off his dancing skills.

Watch the video below:

In other news, the Ghana Police has annouced that they have placed a GHC10,000 bounty on anyone who would be able to provide them with information leading to the arrest of the robbers who committed the crime.