Video of the Yango rider who was hit to death by Ghana Police Service bus

A Yango delivery rider tragically lost his life this morning after being struck by a Ghana Police Service bus with registration number GP 413 on Nsawam Road.

Eyewitnesses report that the police vehicle was speeding in the opposite lane, driving against the flow of traffic towards Nsawam when the fatal collision happened.

Sources indicate the police bus driver was allegedly rushing to attend an event at the Police Training School.

READ ALSO: Bukom Banku finally arrested after running away with company’s gold worth GHS 800K

Bus

Calls for accountability have risen on social media some netizens demanding that the driver must face manslaughter charges, given the dangerous manoeuvre that led to the fatal collision.



As confirmed, the police driver has been transported to the Tesano Police Station as part of an ongoing investigation into the accident’s circumstances.

READ ALSO: Sad! Police bus knocks down Yango rider to death