GhPageNewsVideo of the Yango rider who was hit to death by Ghana...
News

Video of the Yango rider who was hit to death by Ghana Police Service bus

By Armani Brooklyn
Yango
Yango

A Yango delivery rider tragically lost his life this morning after being struck by a Ghana Police Service bus with registration number GP 413 on Nsawam Road.

Eyewitnesses report that the police vehicle was speeding in the opposite lane, driving against the flow of traffic towards Nsawam when the fatal collision happened.

Sources indicate the police bus driver was allegedly rushing to attend an event at the Police Training School.

READ ALSO: Bukom Banku finally arrested after running away with company’s gold worth GHS 800K

Bus - GhPage
Bus

Calls for accountability have risen on social media some netizens demanding that the driver must face manslaughter charges, given the dangerous manoeuvre that led to the fatal collision.


As confirmed, the police driver has been transported to the Tesano Police Station as part of an ongoing investigation into the accident’s circumstances.

READ ALSO: Sad! Police bus knocks down Yango rider to death

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
83.5 ° F
83.5 °
83.5 °
69 %
2mph
38 %
Wed
83 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways