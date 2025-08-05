type here...
Video of Theresa Abebrese cheering Daddy Lumba

By Armani Brooklyn
A nostalgic wave has swept across social media following the resurfacing of a 25-year-old video showing highlife legend Daddy Lumba and his protege Ofori Amponsah performing at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

The video which has now taken over social media trends has reignited emotions and fond memories of both the icon’s musical brilliance and his much-talked-about romantic past.

In the electrifying clip, the young and handsome Daddy Lumba took the stage like a man possessed by Apollo, the Greek god of music.

Performing the timeless classic Auntie Atta from his Wo Ho Kyere album, Lumba’s charisma was on full display which left the audience mesmerised.

What has particularly captured hearts is the reaction of the late Theresah Abebrese, who was in the audience at the time.

Theresah, widely known as one of Lumba’s former lovers and key early supporters, was spotted jamming and enthusiastically cheering Daddy Lumba throughout the performance

Meanwhile, just yesterday, Theresah Abebrese’s family broke their silence and accused Lumba of abandoning her after she sponsored his move to Germany in his early career.

