Video of Tiisha and Akiyana touching each other in a seductive way raises lesbobo rumour

By Qwame Benedict
Akiyana and Tiisha
Tiisha and Akiyana have been spotted in a video that is fast going viral on social media due to what they appeared to be doing.

The duo appeared to be standing in a washroom and were wearing bikinis in the video which has gradually ended up becoming the talk of town.

The Zylofon Music signees who appeared to be in high spirits, were seen videoing their ‘washroom moment’.

Read some comments from netizens after sighting the video

_everyday_news: “Hmmm, you people are not serious at all, do good music and stop this foolish things”

fredline_: “When you have NOTHING else to offer???????”

therealkojo_20: “ah ah Na wa oo ?”

reggierockstone711: “GIRLS GONNA HAVE FUN?”

ekua_paula_: “????Wahala wear bone straight”

Srah_Moses: “Lesbobo things”

