Video of Yaa Baby flaunting the gun which was later used to kill her by her boyfriend

Popular Ghanaian social media figure Hayford Boateng, widely known online as GH Kobby, has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Philipa Yaa Baby, also known as Shuga.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Seker, a community in Yeji, the capital of the Pru East District in the Bono East Region.

GH Kobby and two associates, Kojo Emmanuel and Michael Kabutey, were taken into police custody shortly after the shooting.

According to preliminary police reports and eyewitness accounts, GH Kobby allegedly retrieved a firearm from his luxury vehicle to fire celebratory warning shots into the air.

However, in the process, the weapon discharged and hit Philipa in the left arm.

She was immediately rushed to St. Martin’s Hospital in Yeji for medical attention.

But unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival.

The group had reportedly travelled to Yeji after attending the final funeral rites of the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II. The mood quickly shifted from mourning to horror following the incident.

In a disturbing development, a resurfaced video currently circulating on social media appears to show the deceased, Yaa Baby, handling a firearm.

According to online claims, it may be the same gun involved in the fatal shooting, though police have not officially confirmed the connection.

The Ghana Police Service has launched a full-scale investigation into the matter, and the three individuals remain in custody as of Wednesday morning. Authorities are working to determine whether the shooting was purely accidental or involved elements of negligence or misconduct.

Meanwhile, the tragic death of Philipa Yaa Baby has sparked an outpouring of grief online, with fans and friends mourning the vibrant social media personality.

Calls have intensified for greater responsibility regarding gun ownership and usage, particularly among public figures and influencers.

