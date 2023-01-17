Retired Zambian footballer, Philemon Mulala has died aged 60 after he was found dead inside a pool of blood in his own backyard garden.



The former Zambian international footballer was declared dead on the scene on Saturday, January 7, in Lichtenburg, South Africa.

During his active years, he played for Copper Bullets, Mufulira Wanderers and Cape Town Spurs.



Footage from his death scene that has left alot of football fans disturbed captures the moment his 3 pitbull dogs went straight for his throat and started biting him until he died.



A police statement, read by spokesperson Sam Tsulanyane, described the circumstances in which his body was found by his wife.



‘She did not bother to go and check what was wrong [when the dogs were barking] as their house is situated on a busy street and the dogs frequently barked at pedestrians and vehicles passing by.

‘After the electricity was restored [after loadshedding], she went inside looking for her husband, but could not find him.

‘Upon continuing with her search, the woman saw her husband lying motionless outside in the garden.

She then went outside, only to find that the husband was bitten by their dogs.’

Mulala managed to score three goals in six appearances for Zambia and played as a left defender, right-wing, and other positions over the course of his career.

His two goals against Kenya in the East and Central African Championship (CECAFA) semifinal, which his team eventually won, is considered as the defining moment of his career.