type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Video of Okomfour Kwadee driving in town with girlfriend after rehab
Lifestyle

Video of Okomfour Kwadee driving in town with girlfriend after rehab

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Okomfour Kwadee girlfriend
Okomfour Kwadee girlfriend
- Advertisement -

A new trending video shows Ghanaian rapper Okomfour Kwadee driving around town with a lady believed to be his girlfriend.

The veteran rapper who has been in rehab for some time now has been released as a video shows him driving on the streets of Kumasi. Also, with him was a lady who claimed to be his girlfriend.

This new development comes after the rapper had been helped out by a longtime friend and colleague Lord Kenya, who took him to a rehabilitation centre after the rapper’s recent mental breakdown.

Okomfour Kwadee’s mental issues have been in the news for quite some time now and we hope that this time around his seizures are far behind him now.

Meanwhile from the video, he seemed pretty hyped, full of energy and ready to take on the next chapter of his life.

The lady riding along with him also mentioned that unlike the rumours running around Kwadee was nowhere near mad but very sound.

Nonetheless, some say that the Efie Nipa hit crooner’s speech seemed to lack cohesiveness and it might take some time before he’s fully recovered.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, January 18, 2021
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
74 %
3.2mph
20 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News