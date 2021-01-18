Video of Okomfour Kwadee driving in town with girlfriend after rehab

- Advertisement -

A new trending video shows Ghanaian rapper Okomfour Kwadee driving around town with a lady believed to be his girlfriend.

The veteran rapper who has been in rehab for some time now has been released as a video shows him driving on the streets of Kumasi. Also, with him was a lady who claimed to be his girlfriend.

This new development comes after the rapper had been helped out by a longtime friend and colleague Lord Kenya, who took him to a rehabilitation centre after the rapper’s recent mental breakdown.

Okomfour Kwadee’s mental issues have been in the news for quite some time now and we hope that this time around his seizures are far behind him now.

Meanwhile from the video, he seemed pretty hyped, full of energy and ready to take on the next chapter of his life.

The lady riding along with him also mentioned that unlike the rumours running around Kwadee was nowhere near mad but very sound.

Nonetheless, some say that the Efie Nipa hit crooner’s speech seemed to lack cohesiveness and it might take some time before he’s fully recovered.