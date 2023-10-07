VIDEO: Over 100 people including groom’s mother confirmed dead in a wedding ceremony in Iraq

- Advertisement -

Over 100 people have died while another 150 and over people have been injured when a fire broke out in a church in a Christian town in Iraq.

Hundreds of people were having fun at a wedding in Qaragosh in the Nineveh region when suddenly fire attack happened.

According to the Iraq Civil Defense,”The fire caused the roof of the building to collapse in a few minutes because they were built with weak materials that are fire retardant,”

It was not clear whether the couple who were wedding were among the dead. A video showed the couple dancing on the stage when the fire from above fell to the ground.

Firefighters were also climbing over some trees and burnt objects to rescue some survivors.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Eyewitnesses said that hundreds of people were in the area when the fire started at around 22:45 (GMT) on Tuesday night.

“We saw smoke coming out of the place. Some managed to get out while others were trapped inside. those who came out were shocked,” 34-year-old Imad Yohana, who escaped the fire, told Reuters reporters.

A 17-year-old fire survivor said that a couple were dancing when the fireworks were set off and before you know it, the fire started to burn everywhere.

“We can’t see the way because the smoke is everywhere, we can’t bre@th anymore.”

The President of the country has asked the workers to work diligently to save the people from this calamity.

The prime minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, said that the house will be investigated and the reason for this will be found out, while those involved in it will be evacuated.

It is not clear how many people have diEd in this disaster, the deputy governor of Nineveh Hassan al-Allaq told Reuters that some people have diEd while the Red Crescent Humanitarian said that the number of dead are yet to be known.

The city of Qaraqosh where this happened is the most Christian place in the country of Iraq.

Watch the video below