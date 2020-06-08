type here...
Video: Papa Shee clashes with Perpetual Didier over Rev Obofour on live...
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

Video: Papa Shee clashes with Perpetual Didier over Rev Obofour on live radio (Details)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Renowned highlife artiste turned man of God, Evangelist Papa Shee lately has been on the necks of some pastors whom he calls and tags as fake.

His claims are based on the fact that, those pastors are not doing the work of God as they’re supposed to hence he has been appointed by God to deliver them from their evil and fake ways.

Well, he’s met his meter today in the studios of Kingdom FM in Accra. Gospel musician Perpetual Didier decided to take on Papa Shee over his claims that leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Obofour Antwi is a fake man of God.

In a video fast going viral on the internet, saw the two in a serious and heated fight over the comments Papa Shee passed about Rev Obofour on live radio in the presence of the gospel musician.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Perpetual Didier in the video available was heard seriously blasting Evangelist Papa Shee and tagging him as the fake man of God instead.

She was also heard telling him to go and face Rev. Obofour directly and stop defaming his image during his radio and TV interviews. Papa Shee called Perpetual demons possessed.

