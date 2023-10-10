Video – Pastor brings dead baby back to life

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian pastor has made the impossible possible by bringing a dead baby back to life.



In the viral video, which has received massive reactions online, the pastor can be heard furiously praying.

“We don’t bury babies here” – He said while commanding the baby to cry and come back to life immediately

He also went the extra mile of breathing “the breath of God” upon the baby and soon after that the baby started breathing and came back to life.

He rejoiced at this while informing his congregation that the baby has already farted and is alive and well.

The pastor congratulated the mother and gave back her baby to breastfeed him.

Below are some of the reactions of shocked netizens…



@TheToxicGuy_ said: Una don turn this church thing to cruise ?

@TheGirlBekee wrote: Baby wey die Dey move hands ? ?? I blame the woman that allowed her baby to be used for this ??

@trendwithola said: This baby doesn’t look dead at first instance. Secondly, it is looks scripted.

@Acedouglas1 said: Make them carry mohbad to am asap

@Djemzykado said: But why are they recording it so close like this? I’m not saying it’s scripted or not, but why?

@ola_bode42 said: On judgment day he go explain how he do am tire ??Na these pastor go make queue long ?

@UmarAbdu11ah wrote: “He’s breathing normal now” ?

Watch the video here:

